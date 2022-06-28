SHARKFEST Returns! Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Calvert Marine Museum

SHARKFEST returns to the Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the ultimate apex predator of the marine world at one of the museum’s most popular events.

Regular museum admission applies; CMM members are FREE. Space is limited, advance ticket purchase is recommended. Complimentary museum passes will not be honored, and strollers or wagons are not allowed in the museum for SHARKFEST.

Sharks are one of the world’s most riveting creatures and SHARKFEST is a chance to learn more about them. Guests will be able to view sharks up close while outside at the Corbin Nature Pavilion. While the Discovery Room will be closed to allow focus to be on the sharks for the day, our younger visitors will still have the opportunity to search for a fossil outside.

The museum and grounds will offer opportunities to explore the diversity of sharks and their remarkable history on planet Earth. Learn fascinating ‘sharktoids,’ examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and make a shark themed craft.

Marine conservation biologist Dr. David Shiffman will discuss his new book ‘Why Sharks Matter’ in the Harms Gallery at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and copies will be available for purchase and signing. He will also answer any questions guests have about sharks, marine biology, or ocean conservation.

Shop early, while supplies last, in the Museum Store for shark shirts for children. The store will be stocked with shark-themed mementos including toys and books. Museum members save 10% off in the store every day. Dan D’s Concessions and Rita’s Ice will be on site with food and drink for sale. For more information, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

