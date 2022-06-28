Maryland Permanently Preserves 31 Working Farms, More Than 3,600 Acres of Additional Farmland

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 31 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on June 22, 2022.

These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,682 acres of prime farmland in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $17 million.

“The farmland preserved through this program ensures these farms are protected and can continue operating as working farms,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Fortunately, Maryland has one of the most successful agricultural land preservation programs in the country. Thanks to the easements approved today, 31 more farm families will be able to continue their legacy of providing food, fuel, and fiber to the region.”

View a list of the MALPF easements broken down by county that were approved at the Board of Public Works meeting on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website. These newly-approved easements will help the state meet its goal of conserving and preserving over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030.

MALPF was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements from farmers that forever protect prime farmland and woodland. For more information, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or [email protected]

The Maryland Board of Public Works is comprised of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot​.

