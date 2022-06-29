Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Brings Home the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Award from the MSFA 130th Annual Convention and Parade

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after two (2) months of prepping the apparatus and aligning personnel to attend, sixty (60) Mechanicsville Volunteers and their families loaded up on the apparatus and made the three hour drive to Ocean City, Maryland.

The department participated in the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Parade.

Once arriving in Ocean City, members worked diligently to put the final touches on the apparatus and then donned their uniforms.

For our efforts, The Department received the following Awards:

Honorable Mention 1500GPM Pumper

Honorable Mention for the UTV

Honorable Mention for Antique Engine 21

4th Best Little Miss Fire Prevention

3rd Best Junior Miss Fire Prevention

3rd Best Miss Fire Prevention

3rd Best Marine Unit Boat

2nd Best Command Unit

2nd Best Appearing Brush Truck

2nd Best Appearing Tanker

2nd Best Appearing Heavy Rescue

Auxiliary in Uniform coming the Longest Distance

Best Appearing Auxiliary

Best Appearing Pumper Tanker

Best Appearing and Governors Award for Fire Prevention

Most Uniformed Personnel in Line of Parade

Best Appearing Junior Members

Best Appearing Junior Fire Chief

Best Appearing Honor Guard

Best Appearing Marching Unit

Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Memorial Award for the Company Making the Best Appearance

The Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Trophy is the highest honor a department can obtain at the parade and it signifies the Unit(Department) Making the Best Appearance. This trophy has only been on the Western Shore of the Chespeake Bay 5 times prior to 2022, and one of those times was by the Mechanicsville VFD in 2016.

We are honored to have received this award and the entire membership of the Mechanicsville VFD is proud to have it back in our station. Members put forth a great deal of effort to obtain it.

Please go to the link below to read completely about the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Memorial Award https://www.msfa.org/awards/chief-marvin-gibbons-memorial-award/#more

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department!

