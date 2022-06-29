6-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Shooting in Fort Washington, Detectives Seeking Information

Fort Washington Division VII investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening in Fort Washington. A six-year-old girl and an adult male were struck by the gunfire.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers received a 911 call for two gunshot victims who were being driven to a hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been shot at a home in the 2000 block of Frontier Court. Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The adult male and the juvenile victim remain in the hospital in critical condition. Suspect(s) and motive for the shooting remain under investigation. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random shooting. The young girl was not an intended target.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call 301-292-5386. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0031184. A cash reward is available.