Calvert Marine Museum July, 2022 Events!

Summer is here, and you’ll find fun for the whole family at the Calvert Marine Museum. Art, educational programs, sharks, concerts and more! For a complete listing of programs and activities, visit us at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Wednesday through Friday, the month of July – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Saturdays* and Sundays, the month of July – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruises 2 and 3:10 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult. *There will be no cruises on Saturday, July 16 in preparation for the concert. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday July 1 – Sunday, July 3 – Maritime Art & Artifacts Show 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily

The Arts Council of Calvert County and the Calvert Marine Museum will sponsor a Maritime Art & Artifacts art show to celebrate the treasures of the Chesapeake Bay region. Explore first-hand the maritime culture and natural history of the Chesapeake Bay through artistic interpretations and specific examples of marine life. Weather permitting, local artists may choose to set up an easel to paint or draw on-site and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase certain pieces of art. Included with museum admission.

Fridays, July 1, 15 & 29 – Dee of St. Mary’s Sunset Sail (adults only) 6 – 8 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour evening sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. These Friday evening cruises are for adults-only, and you are welcome to BYOB. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $45 per person. To register visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturdays, July 2 & 23 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are not permitted. To register, visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Monday, July 4 – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesdays, July 5 & 19 – Things That Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10 a.m. – noon

Join CMM educators for a morning of exploration, crafts, stories, and fun related to plants and pollinators. We will explore the Calvert Marine Museum Children’s Garden, plant flower or vegetable seeds for your home garden, go on a nature walk, read stories, and identify things that bloom and buzz around the bay. For ages 5 – 7. Cost $10. Capacity is limited. To register visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesdays, July 6 & 20 – Fossil Adventure Days 10 a.m. – noon

Participants are dropped off at Cove Point Lighthouse, where they will meet CMM educators. The program leader teaches a short lesson on local Miocene fossils and what to look for along the beach. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., you will explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. After fossil collecting, work with museum educators to identify the fossils you have found. The program ends at 12 p.m. For ages 8 – 12. Cost $10. Capacity is limited. To register visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, July 7 & 14 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Sharks!

Fridays, July 8 & 22 – Summertime Blues 10 a.m. – noon

Join a CMM educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River, and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Participants are required to have an adult accompany them for the trip. Cost is $20 – Includes 1 child participant and 1 adult chaperone. Boat capacity limit is 40 people. For ages 8 – 12. Capacity is limited. To register visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, July 9 – Sharkfest! 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate all things shark, all day, at CMM! Live sharks will be featured in the Corbin Pavilion for viewing. Learn fascinating ‘sharktoids’, examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and take a picture in the life-size jaws of a Megalodon shark. Food and drink will be for sale on site. Complimentary museum passes will not be honored, and strollers or wagons are not allowed in the museum for SHARKFEST. Museum admission applies; members are FREE. Calendar • Calvert Marine Museum, MD • CivicEngage

Saturday, July 16 – BROTHERS OSBORNE with opener ASHLAND CRAFT perform LIVE 7 – 10 p.m.

Maryland native duo, Brothers Osborne, will take the stage as part of their We’re Not For Everyone Tour at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion! South Carolina native, Ashland Craft will open at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. For tickets visit: Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, July 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup

Thursdays, July 21 & 28 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Sharks!

Saturday, July 23 – Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat from wood under the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and up. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild. Museum admission required, with a suggested donation of $2 per boat.

Saturday, July 30 – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music for Maryland Tour 7 p.m.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will perform at the PNC Waterside Pavilion as part of their Music for Maryland Tour. Led by conductor Jonathan Rush, the Orchestra will perform Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs! to commemorate the significance of the Maryland blue crab in Calvert County. This family-friendly concert will be one of the highlights of your summer! Find your tickets here: Music For Maryland: Calvert County | Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (bsomusic.org)

