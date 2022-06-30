Three Transported to Trauma Centers After Single Vehicle Rollover in Avenue

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Oakley Road and Gilberts Lane in Avenue, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with three subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a van on its side with all three occupants trapped.

10 volunteer firefighters from Seventh District responded to the scene and extricated all three victims in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported to victims to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

One child was transported by ground to an area Children’s center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

