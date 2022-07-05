Governor Hogan Directs Maryland State Police to Suspend ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ Standard for Wear and Carry Permits

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.

“Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision in New York law pertaining to handgun permitting that is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law. In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits. It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law. There is no impact on other permitting requirements and protocols.

“Today’s action is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling.”



On June 23, 2022, the United States Supreme Court rendered its opinion in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA) v. Bruen, striking down as unconstitutional New York’s “proper cause” requirement for issuance of a permit to carry a handgun.

The Court confirmed, that there exists a right to carry a handgun for self-defense beyond one’s home. New York’s “proper cause” requirement is indistinguishable from Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” requirement for issuance of a carry permit.

New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment in that it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms. We therefore reverse the judgment of the Court of Appeals and remand the case for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v Bruen, 597 U.S.

Maryland State Police state Wear and Carry Permits may be issued to any adult (18 years of age or over) who meets the following criteria as of 6/24/2022:

An applicant between 18 and 21 years of age may only be issued a wear and carry permit to possess a regulated firearm required for employment. – P.S. 5-133 (d)(2)(v)

Has not been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor for which a sentence of imprisonment for more than one year has been imposed; or convicted of a criminal offense for which you could have been sentenced to more than 2 years incarceration.

Has not been convicted of a crime involving the possession, use, or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance;

Is not presently an alcoholic, addict, or habitual user of a controlled dangerous substance unless under legitimate medical direction;

Based on an investigation, has not exhibited a propensity for violence or instability that may reasonably render the person’s possession of a handgun a danger to the person or others;

Has a good and substantial reason​ to wear, carry, or transport a handgun, such as finding that the permit is necessary as a reasonable precaution against danger.

As of October 1, 2013, has successfully completed the Maryland State Police approved firearms training course within 2 years prior to submitting the original or renewal application.

As of October 1, 2019, all Wear and Carry permit applications (original, renewal and subsequent) and requests (modification and replacement) must be submitted online in the Licensing Portal. All documentation requirements and any clarifications you feel may assist investigators in processing your applications must be uploaded and electronically attached to the application in the Licensing Portal.

All fees will be collected electronically at the time of application submission in the Licensing Portal. Acceptable forms of payment include Visa and MasterCard.

Original/Initial – $75.00 – Fingerprint Fees not included

Renewal – $50.00 – Fingerprints No Longer Required

Subsequent – $50.00 – Fingerprint Fees not included

Replacement/Modification – $10.00 – Fingerprints not required

Active/Retired Law Enforcement Officers of this State or a County/Municipality (PS 5-304) – $0.00

