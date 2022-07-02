Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Port Tobacco

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Glasgow Lane in Port Tobacco, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with fire and entrapment.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle on fire with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported one vehicle with one victim severely trapped with the fire appearing to be out.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the occupant deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the collision. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.