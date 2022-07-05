UPDATE: Police Release Identity of Nanjemoy Man Killed in Single Vehicle Collision in Port Tobacco

UPDATE 7/5/2022: On July 2, at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Glasgow Lane in Port Tobacco for the report of a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into several trees.

The driver, John Walter Knott, 52, of Nanjemoy, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the trees.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information pertaining to it is asked to contact Cpl. D. Spence in the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3514. The investigation is ongoing.



On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Glasgow Lane in Port Tobacco, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with fire and entrapment.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle on fire with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported one vehicle with one victim severely trapped with the fire appearing to be out.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the occupant deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the collision. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.