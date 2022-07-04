Two Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

As fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting entrapment along with one victim having trouble breathing and serious bleeding. The assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one victim trapped.

14 firefighters from Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department removed the trapped occupant in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a 75-year-old male and a 50-year-old female to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the crash investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

