Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in St. Leonard That Killed 42-Year-Old Dunkirk Man

UPDATE 7/4 2022 @ 9:30 am: On July 3, 2022, at 9:41 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to northbound MD Route 4 near the intersection with MD Route 765 (South entrance to St. Leonard Road), in St. Leonard, for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, it was determined a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision, which resulted in the driver of the motorcycle being ejected from the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Harley Davidson Custom motorcycle, operated by Paul Preston Gibson, II, 42 of Dunkirk, was traveling northbound on MD Route 4 when it collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by Enola Gabrielle Bates, 23 of Roanoke, VA, that was also traveling northbound on MD Route 4.

As a result of what appears to be a side-swipe collision, the motorcycle slid off the roadway and Gibson was ejected from the bike. Gibson was pronounced deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Bates sustained serious injuries and was transported to a regional trauma center for injuries received.

The Crash Reconstruction Team collected evidence form the scene , spoke to witnesses, and is continuing the investigation into the events and contributing factors that led up to the collision.

At this time, anyone with additional information regarding this collision or the drivers involved is asked to contact S/DFC J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or via email: [email protected]



On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Rt.4 and the Southern entrance of Saint Leonard Road in St. Leonard, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes and found a single motorcycle with two victims in the roadway, firefighters immediately requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Before aviation landed on the scene, emergency medical personnel reported CPR in progress. A short time later, emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported a second victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police responded to the scene and conducted Traffic Reconstruction, the investigation is ongoing. Roadway remains closed as of 1:00 a.m. Use caution, slow down in the area and expect extended delays.

Updates will be provided when they become available.