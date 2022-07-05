Ernest Lee Sigmon III, 44, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 29, 2021, from a tragic boating accident in Dares Beach, MD.

He was born on October 2, 1977, in Washington D.C. to Ernest Lee “Spanky” Sigmon, Jr. of King George, VA, and Audrey Boelke Sigmon of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Ernie is a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland. He is a 1995 graduate of Chopticon High School, where he was on the wrestling team as well as the varsity football team. He continued sharing his passion for wrestling by coaching The Rampage Wrestling Team and St. Mary’s Hawkeyes. He also coached the St. Mary’s Braves club football team and the LaPlata Blue Knights. He coached throughout his son’s playing career for both sports. After high school, Ernie began his career in the flooring industry. He was extremely skilled and owned and operated Ernest Sigmon, LC Flooring Company. He was the first installer certified for gymnasium floors on the Eastern Shore and traveled throughout the US teaching and training people on how to properly install these specialized floors.

Ernie was an outdoorsman and had a great affinity for the water. An avid boater and fisherman, he especially loved catching Rockfish. He even had a built-in saltwater fish tank where he proudly displayed the fish he was raising. He passed his love of the water to his children and enjoyed jet skiing with them and having dinner on the boat. He was an exceptional cook with his specialty being breakfast which included the best breakfast potatoes with light & fluffy cheesy scrambled eggs. He was also a grill master extraordinaire with steaks. Everyone was always welcome to join him for breakfast or dinner, always inviting friends to eat with him and his children. Ernie was also an avid hunter, hunting deer, geese, and ducks. In the winter, he would take his children to Massanutten, Seven Springs, and other local ski resorts where they would spend time skiing. He was a diehard fan/season ticket holder of the Washington Redskins.

Ernie was a man of many hats and had a terrific sense of humor. He loved being with people, and his personality attracted many people to him. He had an open-door policy where no one was ever a stranger. He loved his family and enjoyed spending his time with them, especially his children.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is also survived by his step-mother, Mary Helen Sigmon, his children, Ernest Lee “Ernie” Sigmon, IV and Isabella Renee “Bella” Sigmon, both of Mechanicsville, MD; his siblings: Christina Ann Sigmon Jones (Dwight) of Waldorf, MD, Anthony Russell Sigmon (Nikki) of King George, VA, Brian Lee Sigmon of King George, VA, Frank James Sigmon (Kara) of Midlothian, VA, and Nicole Danielle Sigmon of King George, VA; his girlfriend, Eryn Kyser of LaPlata, MD and her son, Andrew Gautier, of LaPlata, MD; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ernie’s name may be made to Save the Bay, Attention: Membership Dept., 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 orwww.cbf.org/donation.

Family will accept friends for Ernie’s Visitation on July 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Prayers at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte of Immaculate Conception Church. Memorial Service will be held on July 7, 2022, at 11:30 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. with the interment being private.

Condolences may be made to the family atwww.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home &Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.