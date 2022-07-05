Fern Rose Ellen Marconi, 82, of Tappahannock, VA passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022, in Mechanicsville, MD with her loving family at her side.

Born February 28, 1940, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Riley and Katherine Lightner.

In 1964, Fern married the love of her life, Robert Lee Marconi, Sr. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on October 30, 2021. Robert & Fern Marconi moved from Baltimore MD to their first purchased home together in 1966 to Waldorf, MD, in a community called Country Club South. After many wonderful years together in 1996, they moved to their dream home in Surfside Beach, SC next to Myrtle Beach for 10 wonderful years, they then decided after spending time away from their children & grandchildren to move back to the area in 2006 to their final home in Tappahannock, VA where they lived for the past 16 years. She was a licensed cosmetologist and gave the best home haircuts to her children, friends, and neighbors as an additional income business at home. She worked for over 20 dedicated years as an accountant for Embassy Dairy before retiring. Prior to that, she worked as a bookkeeper for many years for various companies. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. She was extremely social and made friends easily. She and her husband enjoyed hosting card gatherings, pool parties, and dinners at their home. She was an amazing cook and made the best authentic Italian spaghetti sauce. She especially loved the beach and taking vacations to Myrtle Beach SC. She enjoyed swimming, water skiing, square dancing, singing, and playing the Organ for family and friends. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline’s singing group and the Henley Hens neighborhood group. Her family was her pride and joy and she especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Marconi, Sr., her sons, Herbert Zampini, Jr. and Robert Lee Marconi, Jr., and her brothers, Maurice Riley, Jr., and Donald Riley.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Lee Marconi (April) of Mechanicville MD, Rondi “Dee Dee” Benac (Jeff) of Lovettsville, VA and her sister, June Knight of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren: Justin Benac, Kayla Benac/Kefauver (Phil), Madison Marconi, Savannah Marconi, Ricky Stillwell, and Ryan Stillwell; and extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Dave Huffman on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Lee Marconi, Jeff Benac, Justin Benac, Phil Kefauver, and Ricky Stillwell.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.