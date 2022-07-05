Brenda Marie Gatton, 50, of Great Mills, MD died on June 22, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on July 23, 1971 to the late Walter B. Lamb and Nancy C. Lam Lamb of Leonardtown, MD.

Brenda is a 1991 graduate of Great Mills High School. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a good cook and was known for her delicious chili. She was the life of the party and enjoyed cookouts and road trips. The family was regularly travelling throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania. She loved camping in Brunswick, MD and going to listen to local country and soft rock bands. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and liked to ride on Harley Davidson motorcycles. Family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Bethany Marie Gatton (Andrew) of Great Mills, MD, Timothy Ignatius Gatton of California, MD, and Shirley Davis (Gary) of Clements, MD; her brothers: Walter Allan Lamb (Helen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Douglas Keith Lamb (Tammie) of Callaway, MD, and David Wayne Lamb (Vicky) of California, MD; her grandchildren: Samuel Wyatt Newingham of Great Mills, MD, Ronald Turner (Keyannah) of Sterling, VA, Ashley Turner of Clements, MD, Angel Davis of Lakewood, WA and Alexzia Davis of Clements, MD; her boyfriend, William James “Billy” Kolton of Leonardtown, MD; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her loving father, she is also preceded death by her husband, Richard Patrick Gatton, and her brother, Jeffrey Frank Lamb.

All services will be private.

