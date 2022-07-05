Francis Herbert Russell, 92 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 30, 2022 at his home.

He was born on January 20, 1930 to the late Theodore Herbert Russell and Agnes Violet Readmond.

In 1961, Francis married his beloved wife, Dorothy Russell at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage until her death in May 2015. He was employed as a skilled carpenter for Elmer and Tommy Bailey. Upon retirement he enjoyed working for Food Lion for five years.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Dryden of Leonardtown, MD, his nieces, Trudy Wible (Larry) of Leonardtown, MD and Wendy Jenkins (Paul) of Park Hall, MD; his great niece, Dr. Shannon Fitzgerald and his nephew Tyler Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine Gertrude Russell, James Leonard Russell, and John Sterling “Diddly” Russell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service by Rev. Ryan Pinder at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.