Police in St. Mary’s County Make Arrest After Stabbing in Leonardtown at La Grande Estates

UPDATE 7/8/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested and charged a Leonardtown man with assault from a stabbing incident that occurred on July 5, 2022 in Leonardtown.

Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown, was charged on July 8, 2022 with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000.

On July 5, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to La Grande Estates at 23285 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for the report of a stabbing. Upon officers arrival, Mandley fled into a wooded area, but was located and arrested a short time later.

A 35-year-old female victim suffered from a laceration to the upper bicep area of her left arm and a minor laceration on the upper back of her arm. The victim advised that Mandley began an argument and threatened violence against himself, her and others.

Brandishing a knife, Mandley then began slashing toward the victim’s neck, but struck her left bicep. The knife continued through her arm and struck Mandley’s hand which was still around the victim’s neck. Mandley then slashed again causing a minor laceration to he back of her arm.

The victim was ground transported to a hospital for treatment. Mandley was air transported for medical issues unrelated to his arrest and was released and charged on July 8, 2022.

Mandley is held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.



