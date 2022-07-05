St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing in Leonardtown, Victim Transported to Hospital and Suspect Flown to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:24 a.m., police responded to the La Grande Estates Campground located at 23285 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance with an armed subject.

The 911 caller reported a male and female were in an active disturbance between lot 3 and lot 5, with one subject being armed with a knife.

A short time later, additional 911 callers reported an adult female was stabbed. Emergency medical personnel was dispatched for a female in her 30’s suffering from wounds to the upper body.

The adult female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital.

Police located the suspect fleeing into the nearby wooded area. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and a K9 unit responded to assist. The suspect was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene for the suspect reportedly suffering injuries from a fall.

After emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, a medic unit was requested due to the suspect being unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the St. Mary’s Hospital and transported the suspect to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault.

Charges are pending and updates will be provided when they become available.