St. Mary’s County Airport Farmer’s Market on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Fly in, drive in, or bike in for our next Airport Farmer’s Market on July 10th. Get fresh summer-time goods from local businesses while staying cool at this indoor market. This is a fantastic opportunity to support your neighbors and bring home unique items to boost your July barbecues.

Sotterley is sponsoring this market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods meats, honey, baked goods, eggs, seasonal produce, hard cider, bourbon, craft beer, cheese, oysters and more to make your summer barbecues a hit! Check out our full vendor list on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org

