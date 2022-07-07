Westlake High School Resource Officer Investigating Disruption of School Activities

July 7, 2022

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9:58 a.m., a student attending a summer school program at Westlake High School lit a non-aerial firework in the main lobby of the school.

As a result, officers and staff evacuated the building due to smoke. Once it was determined to be safe, students returned inside the building.

No one was injured. School resource officers are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

