Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Leonardtown, Victim Transported to Area Hospital

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Moakley Street in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported he struck a male victim and advised he was unconscious but breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene and located a male victim in the roadway that had been struck by a pickup truck.

A helicopter was requested for the victims injuries, however, all were down due to weather,

The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.