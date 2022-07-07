Washington D.C. Man and PG County Man Arrested After Kidnapping and Robbing Locksmith at Gunpoint

The Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged two suspects for kidnapping a man and also robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects are 20-year-old David Zanders of Washington, DC, and 22-year-old Lorenzo Day of Upper Marlboro. The victim was not injured in the incident.

On June 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the victim, who is a locksmith, responded to a call for service in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive in Suitland.

While there, he encountered the two suspects who also requested assistance with a key.

When the victim walked over to assist the suspects, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim get into their car, a red Dodge Charger. He was driven to multiple ATMs to withdraw money and was also forced to call a family member asking for cash. A family member then called 911 fearing the victim was in danger.

Officers located the suspects’ car in the area of Sir Lucas Lane in Clinton. The officers attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver fled.

Officers pursued the car until the car crashed in the 10400 block of Piscataway Road. The two suspects then ran from the car. With the assistance of the Aviation Unit, officers apprehended both suspects.

An AK style pistol was recovered from the vehicle and a second gun was located by a PGPD K9 in the area that the suspects bailed out of the car. The suspect vehicle was also stolen. The victim was found unharmed in the stolen vehicle.

Zanders and Day are charged with armed robbery and kidnapping as well as gun-related charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Correction on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call 301-516-2830.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0031808.

