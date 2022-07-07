Police in Prince Frederick Arrest Huntingtown Woman on Drug Charges

July 7, 2022
Christina Marie Sita, 32 of Huntingtown

On June 27, 2022, Sgt. Denton from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, after observing a vehicle drive strike a curb and drive over the grassy median.

The driver, Christina Marie Sita, 32 of Huntingtown,  admitted to drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed a cut straw with a white powdery residue, a folded $5.00 bill with a white powdery residue, and a prescription bottle with seven Clonazepam pills and half a Xanax pill.

Sita was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Negligent Driving and other traffic related charges.

