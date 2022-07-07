Police in Prince Frederick Arrest Huntingtown Woman on Drug Charges

On June 27, 2022, Sgt. Denton from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, after observing a vehicle drive strike a curb and drive over the grassy median.

The driver, Christina Marie Sita, 32 of Huntingtown, admitted to drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed a cut straw with a white powdery residue, a folded $5.00 bill with a white powdery residue, and a prescription bottle with seven Clonazepam pills and half a Xanax pill.

Sita was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Negligent Driving and other traffic related charges.