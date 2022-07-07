Police in Dunkirk Arrest Upper Marlboro Woman on Drug Charges

On July 2, 2022, Deputy Plant from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven located at 2849 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, for a welfare check.

The complainant advised a female with a young child appeared to be nodding off at the Slurpee machine. Contact was made with Jessica Marie Vaughan, 35 of Upper Marlboro, who appeared confused and disoriented. Vaughan exited the store and asked the deputy where her vehicle was. Vaughan began searching her purse for her keys and a prescription pill bottle not prescribed to Vaughan was observed in plain view. A search of Vaughan’s purse revealed seven clear capsules containing heroin, five clear capsules containing heroin residue, and three cut straws containing heroin residue.

Vaughan was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS:

Possession of Paraphernalia and two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

