UPDATE: Police Investigating Reported Suspicious Package Located at St. Mary’s College in St. Mary’s City

UPDATE @ 3:40 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious package at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City on Friday, July 8, 2022. As of 3 pm this afternoon, the scene was cleared and deemed clear of any explosives.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Maryland State Police, the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services and local fire and rescue personnel, responded and searched campus buildings and provided for the necessary evacuations.

With the assistance of the state’s bomb squad, areas of concern were searched, and it was determined that no explosives were present.

Several other college campuses in Maryland experienced similar incidents on July 8, all of which are being investigated by their respective law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cpl. Glen Knott at 301-475-4200, ext. 72279 or email [email protected]

UPDATE @ 11:51 a.m.: No “package” or device has been located. Police are conducting a K9 search of the building.

7/8/2022 @ 11:20 a.m.: On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland located at 47645 College Drive in St Mary’s City, for the reported suspious package found.

A witness reported a backpack was located in a second floor room with a device inside the bag that had a timer counting down.

Police along with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating and have evacuated the building.

Fire and rescue personnel from Ridge and NAS Webster Field are standing by.

No other information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.