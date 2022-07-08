Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash on Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy

On July 8. 2022, at 2:18 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a single car crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was traveling on Maryland Point Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the car but a third person was pronounced deceased on the scene. That person has not been positively identified. The two occupants, a 20-year-old male from Hyattsville and a 21-year-old female from Texas, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information relating to it is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks in the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3056.

The investigation is ongoing.

