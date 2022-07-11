Lexington Park Man Charged After 18-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Motor Vehicle Collision

UPDATE 7/10/2022: On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 am, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on scene and observed a rear-end style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive.

Due to the severity of the collision, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested.

Members of the Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Willows Road in the area of Abberly Crest Lane when it struck the rear end of a 2015 Ford Focus, which was operated by Jamari Tyrese Duckett, age 18 of Great Mills.

Duckett was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Mazza has been charged with the following below, and is being held on a no bond status. His residence is listed as Morning Dew Lane, located under an 1/8 mile from the collision scene.

LIFE THRT INJ/VEH-BOAT/IUNDER

LIFE THRT INJ/VEH-BOAT/IMPAIRE

CAUSE LIFE THRT INJRY-DRIV/OPE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265 or email [email protected]



On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Willows Road and Bradley Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one victim trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a rear-end style collision with the operator of the sedan unresponsive.

Firefighters removed the victim from the vehicle in under 5 minutes.

A helicopter was requested for the victims injuries, however, all were down due to weather.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





