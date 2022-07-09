St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Willows Road and Bradley Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one victim trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a rear-end style collision with the operator of the sedan unresponsive.

Firefighters removed the victim from the vehicle in under 5 minutes.

A helicopter was requested for the victims injuries, however, all were down due to weather.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

