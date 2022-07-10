One Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Vehicle Goes Into The Pax Lounge in Leonardtown

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 2:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to The Pax Lounge located at 28275 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle into the structure with victims trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and confirmed a single vehicle was completely in a two-story commercial building.

Firefighters located one victim who was out of the vehicle, but trapped in the building.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and forced entry into the building through a door on the opposite side and removed the victim from the building in under 20 minutes.



Personnel searched the structure and vehicle for any other occupants and none were found.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for the victims injuries and landed nearby.

Trooper 7 transported the female victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River responded with Hazmat 13, Engine 132, and their Structure Collapse Trailer. Personnel assisted with surveying the structure to ensure there were no concerns with the building collapsing. Upon a thorough search of the vehicle and building being completed with negative results.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, NAS Patuxent River responded and operated on the scene for over an hour.

All photos are courtesy of the NDWFD, Company 13.

