UPDATE: Police Continue Investigation After Vehicle Goes Into The Pax Lounge in Leonardtown, Mechanicsville Woman Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE 7/11/2022: On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at approximately 2:56 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that one vehicle crashed into the Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar with the operator ejected from the vehicle.

Due to the severity of the crash, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit were contacted.

Preliminary investigation determined that a silver 2009 Mercury Sable, operated by Jessica Marie Myres, age 27 of Mechanicsville, failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway.

The vehicle left the roadway, became airborne and then landed into the unoccupied building.

Myres was transported to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information in regard to the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Sheena Tirpak at 301-475-4200, ext. 78051 or by email at [email protected]



On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 2:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to The Pax Lounge located at 28275 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle into the structure with victims trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and confirmed a single vehicle was completely in a two-story commercial building.

Firefighters located one victim who was out of the vehicle, but trapped in the building.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and forced entry into the building through a door on the opposite side and removed the victim from the building in under 20 minutes.

Personnel searched the structure and vehicle for any other occupants and none were found.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for the victims injuries and landed nearby.

Trooper 7 transported the female victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River responded with Hazmat 13, Engine 132, and their Structure Collapse Trailer. Personnel assisted with surveying the structure to ensure there were no concerns with the building collapsing. Upon a thorough search of the vehicle and building being completed with negative results.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, NAS Patuxent River responded and operated on the scene for over an hour.

All photos are courtesy of the NDWFD, Company 13.

