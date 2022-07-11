Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Releases 2018-2022 End of Term Progress Report

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the release of the 2018-2022 Calvert County Government End of Term Progress Report.

It covers local government initiatives and accomplishments from the start of the current BOCC term in December 2018 through May 2022. The report provides an overview of county government operations in many areas.

“Calvert County has gone through many unprecedented challenges over the past four years, but we’ve managed to unite to accomplish significant goals,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “It is with the guidance of our constituents that we have made responsible decisions, and we will continue to prioritize initiatives that focus on safety, health and economic vitality, to ensure Calvert County remains one of the finest communities in the country.”

A snapshot of BOCC accomplishments include:

A reduction of the property tax rate by a total of $0.025 per $100 of assessed value.

Establishment of the Veterans Affairs Commission to advise on issues and programs that best support and recognize community members who have provided military service.

Approved funding to complete the full buildout of cable infrastructure in Calvert County, to ensure every household has access to cable/broadband services.

Approved a salary market adjustment to all county employee, Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center pay scales, bringing the county’s valued employees to current market pay levels.

Calvert County Government applied for, received and distributed more than $3.6 million in relief fund grants to small businesses and nonprofits, as well as local restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses that were particularly challenged during COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs.

Transitioned management of Comcast’s public, educational and government access channel 1070 HD to Calvert County Government and opened a new broadcast studio to produce enhanced and increased content for the community.

Adopted policy changes to the county’s hiring practices, including the addition of blind hiring, to support diverse hiring of the best-qualified applicants.

Constructed a state-of-the-art building for the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2, to support public safety.

Secured more than $2.5 million in federal reimbursements for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

The progress report is available to view or download at www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/Progress. Printed copies will be available for view at county libraries. Additional printed copies are available by request. Requests may be emailed to [email protected] or call 410-535-2003.