CSM Vice President Tracy Harris Tees Off, Wins Big at Veterans Golf Event

Just as the members of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks golf team took top honors this year, CSM’s Vice President of Student Equity and Success Tracy Harris won the first-place medal in the Senior Family Division at the Veterans Golf Association (VGA) tournament held in Orangeburg, S.C. June 27.

The VGA is dedicated to enriching the lives of military veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf, developing programs that allow members – who include active duty, retirees, and honorably discharged members of the armed forces and their families – to compete, socialize, and remain physically active. The VGA hosts more than 450 local tournaments across the country annually, culminating in a VGA National Championship each fall.

Harris is an active member of the organization and participates in events and golf outings in Maryland, Virginia, and across the country.

This commitment to veterans is something that Harris brings into his professional life at CSM, as well.

“I am dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their families, both in my professional life by helping to make CSM a military-friendly institution, and in my personal life by participating in fun and meaningful events like this one,” Harris said. “It was an honor to win this medal but more importantly it is an honor to support those who have served our country.”

CSM was recently recognized as a top post-secondary school for military veterans and their spouses for the seventh consecutive evaluation period. CSM also ranked in the top 10 for small community colleges in the nation in the latest listing determined by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

“CSM takes pride in partnering with active-duty military, veterans, and military-dependent students to make sure you get the most of the benefits available to them,” said CSM Veteran Affairs (VA) Coordinator Laticia Ragin. Ragin reported that CSM serves a large military population in Southern Maryland due to its central campus locations near numerous military bases and installations. “We are grateful for the men and women who have served, and who continue to serve, in the armed forces and we work hard to assist our student veterans and their families as they build or transition their careers.”

