Hyattsville Man Charged with First and Second Degree Murder After Fatally Stabbing His Sister

Homicide Unit detectives charged a man in connection with the murder of his sister. The suspect is 34-year-old Timothy Edwards of the unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland. He is charged with fatally stabbing 38-year-old Nashanna Belnavis of the unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street for a call of an unknown trouble.

When they arrived, they discovered Belnavis unresponsive inside of an apartment suffering from trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim were siblings. For reasons that remain under investigation, the suspect fatally stabbed the victim.

Edwards is charged with first- and second-degree murder along with assault charges. He is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0032816.