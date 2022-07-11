Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting in Lexington Park with Four Residences Struck, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police responded to Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers advised they had received multiple 911 calls reporting at least 30 shots were fired.

Police arrived on the scene and located numerous shell casings in the roadway.

Upon further investigation, officers located at least one vehicle and four houses that were struck by gunfire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No known arrests have been made.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Updates will be provided when they become available.