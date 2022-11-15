Lusby Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Reduced to 35 Years for First Degree Premeditated Murder of Woman Following Argument Over Money

UPDATE 11/14/2022: On November 14, 2022, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 35, of Lusby, MD, was sentenced for the first degree premeditated murder of Selena Noel Persinger.

The sentence, imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee, of the Calvert County Circuit Court, was life imprisonment suspended to 35 years of active incarceration. Ridgely will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years of his sentence. The sentence cannot be modified without the consent of the State.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend Deputy States Attorney Timothy J. Maher and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for their work on this case.

The plea and sentence was agreed to after extensive consultation with the victim’s family in order to achieve justice for the victim and bring finality to the legal proceedings. Family members were present in court at Ridgely’s sentencing and provided victim impact testimony to Judge Chandlee.



Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on July 11, 2022, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34, of Lusby, pleaded guilty to first degree premeditated murder. The plea was accepted by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

Ridgely was convicted of the murder of Selena Noel Persinger. Police were called to Persinger’s residence in Lusby on January 28, 2022.

Upon entry, Ms. Persinger’s body was found lying on the kitchen floor. Evidence revealed that she had been strangled to death and that her truck was missing.

Video surveillance cameras captured Ridgley leaving the victim’s residence and driving away in the truck. He subsequently crashed the truck in Charles County and was apprehended.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Ridgely admitted to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detectives that he killed Ms. Persinger after an argument over money.

Sentencing has been scheduled for November 14, 2022. First degree murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment. By law, Ridgely will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served at least 20 years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, the Defendant forfeited his right of appeal, his right to request a modification of sentence, and other post-trial rights.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy J. Maher and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.



On January 28, 2022 shortly after 8:00 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 8300 block of Cedar Lane in Lusby, after receiving report of an unresponsive subject.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female identified as Selene Noelle Persinger, 38 of Lusby, deceased inside the residence.

Preliminary investigation revealed Persinger had suffered trauma to her body and foul play was suspected. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) assumed the investigation.

Detectives identified Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34 of Lusby, as a person of interest.

Contact was made with Ridgely who was incarcerated at the Charles County Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he admitted to the crime.

Ridgely has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle and is being held on a no bond status.

