Safe St. Mary’s Summer Party to be Held at Great Mills Pool on Saturday, July 16, 2022

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP), St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks, and St. Mary’s County NAACP will host a Safe St. Mary’s Summer Party on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Great Mills Swimming Pool, located at 21100 Old Great Mills Rd, Great Mills, MD 20634.

This FREE community event will feature door prizes, pool games, and information on local programs for youth to participate in this summer, and all year long!

To ensure pool safety, pool games are limited to 30 participants at a time (multiple times available) and pre-registration is REQUIRED – Click here to register. All pool game participants will receive a free family pool pass for use at the Great Mills Pool on a future date. Pre-registration is not required to attend the event and participate in other activities.

“We are excited to offer this fun activity for local families,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair. “If you are looking for safe, engaging activities and programs for your children, stop by and get connected!”