State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Set Ablaze in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., police responded to 12065 Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle fire reported out.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 2-door Infiniti G35 sedan completely burnt that had self-extinguished.

The owner is identified as Tyrone Holmes with the estimated loss at $5,000.00

Investigation determined the cause was incendiary, the area of origin is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was discovered the a passerby who called 911.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

