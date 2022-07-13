No Injuries Reported After Lightning Strike Causes Shed Fire in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 1:03 a.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the 36000 block of Army Navy Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

A firefighter who lives in the neighborhood responded and located two large sheds on fire with exposure to a third large shed.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville arrived on the scene and extinguished the structures in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Personnel determined the fire was accidental and caused by a lightning strike.

A 10×10 and a 10×20 shed were destroyed by the fire, a large 10×40 shed was damaged. No residences were damaged.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

