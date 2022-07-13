Charles County Detectives Recover Crack Cocaine, Drug Distribution Materials, and Semi-Automatic Handgun After Search Warrant

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from the CCSO Emergency Services Team, Special Operations Division, and K9, served a search warrant at a house in the 9500 block of Kline Drive in La Plata.

A resident of the home, James Leroy Brown, III, 41, had previously been indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury on drug distribution charges.

During the search warrant, detectives located crack cocaine, drug distribution paraphernalia, packaging material, and a semi-automatic handgun. Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. Brown was located inside the residence and served the indictment.

On July 8, a judge released Brown on personal recognizance from the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing.

