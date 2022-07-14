Annapolis Woman Arrested After Assaulting and Carjacking Mall Security Guard

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis.

The victim, a security guard, was assaulted and pulled from the driver’s seat of their marked security vehicle before the vehicle was taken by the suspect.

Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Forest Drive and Spa Road in Annapolis where they attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and officers deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Glen Burnie where the suspect fled the vehicle and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and the vehicle was recovered.

Brandy Erica Whitmore, 35 of Annapolis, has been charged with Carjacking, Assault 2nd Degree, Robbery, and Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, and is held on a no-bond status.

On November 25, 2020, Whitmore was sentenced to 5 years in prison with all but 6 months suspended for 2nd Degree Child Abuse. She has since been arrested multiple times since her release and is currently listed as on supervised probation for multiple incidents in 2019.