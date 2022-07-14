St. Mary’s College 49th Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race Sets Sail July 29 and July 30, 2022

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s highly anticipated Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for July 29-30, is open for registration.

This year marks the 49th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay.

The main event starts from Maryland’s current capital city in Annapolis to its first capital city in St. Mary’s City. Simultaneously, Potomac Leg sailors start at Dahlgren; Southern Leg sailors start at Fishing Bay; and Solomons sailors start at Southern Maryland Sailing Association in Solomons to sail to St. Mary’s City.

At the finish line, College faculty, staff, alumni and other members of the campus community will greet race participants on shore for a celebration with live music featuring the steel drum band CAISO, food trucks, a bar hosted by the SMCM Alumni Association, and the Governor’s Cup Awards Ceremony.

Qualified sailors interested in participating in the race can register online at the official Gov’ Cup website,www.smcm.edu/events/govcup. Submit a completed entry along with a $120 entry fee no later than July 22 at 5 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Photo Boat/Historic College of Southern Maryland