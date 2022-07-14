Three Subjects in Custody After Robbery at Giant Pharmacy in California and Walgreens in Prince Frederick

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police responded to the Giant located at 45101 First Colony Way in California, for a silent alarm.

Police arrived on the scene and found the Giant Pharmacy was robbed with at least one employee suffering minor injuries.

Witnesses reported two black males wearing black hoodies, white gloves and white surgical masks fled in a white SUV with North Carolina registration plates.

Witnesses said the suspect jumped over the pharmacy counter and pepper sprayed employees before stealing an unknown amount of narcotics and fled.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

A short time later, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Walgreens pharmacy located at 355 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of a robbery in progress.

Preliminary investigation revealed two suspects entered the business, approached the pharmacy clerk, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and stole prescription medication.

Deputies arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes and apprehended two suspects on scene at gunpoint. A third subject of interest was apprehended during a traffic stop Northbound Rt. 4 in the area of the Norfolk Dr. in Owings, MD.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or subjects involved is asked to contact Det. Ted Yates at [email protected]

Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Calvert County Crime Solvers by calling 410-535-2880.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating. Updates will be provided when they become available.