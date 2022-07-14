David Michael “Dave” O’Brien, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of S.E. Washington, DC, passed away on May 11, 2022 in Callaway, MD. Born on November 22, 1946 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Helen O’Brien and Edward O’Brien. Dave was the loving husband of the late Shirlynn O’Brien, whom he married on October 21, 1967 in Washington, DC, and who preceded him in death on November 6, 2019. He is survived by his children Heather O’Brien of Hollywood, MD, Michael O’Brien (Melissa) of Hollywood, MD, Shannon O’Brien of Mechanicsville, MD, Kyle O’Brien of Youngstown, OH, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Dave graduated from Anacostia High School in 1966, and was a switchboard operator for Bell Atlantic for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He served in the United States Army from June 30, 1966 to July 29, 1969. He served in the Vietnam War and the Tet Offensive, and earned the Bronze Star Medal. Dave was also in the 101st Airborne Green Beret Special Forces. He was a 32nd degree Mason, and loved golf, fishing, and the Washington National Baseball Team.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Pallbearers will be Brian Dodson, Ronnie Jones, Jerry Johnson, Griffen O’Brien, Eric Hanson, and Tommy Morgan.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.