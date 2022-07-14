Joseph Carroll Ellis, “Joe”,85,

Joe graduated from Gonzaga High School in 1954 and Strayer Business College in 1958 with a Degree in Business Administration. He moved from Arlington, VA to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1970. Joe was a credit director with Southern Maryland Electric Co-op for 38 years, until his retirement in 1994.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish, in Bushwood, MD, and he enjoyed gardening and historical research.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gonzaga College High School 19 Eye Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box37 Bushwood, MD 20618.