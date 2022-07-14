Joseph Carroll Ellis, “Joe”,85, of Bushwood, MD, passed away on June 20, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 18, 1936, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Ellis and the late Joseph Ellis. Joe was the loving husband of the late Mary Catherine Lowry Ellis, “Bitsy” whom he married on October 5, 1958, in Greenville, MS and who preceded him in death on March 15, 2016. Joe is survived by his children Beth Ellis D’Ovido of Bow, NH, and Joseph Ellis of Bushwood, MD, four grandchildren, Tara Ryan of Durham, NH, Kelly Ryan Fuscaldo of Greenwich, CT, Christopher Ellis of Bushwood, MD, and Laynie Ellis of Bushwood, MD, and his sister Pattie Powers of Rockville, MD.

Joe graduated from Gonzaga High School in 1954 and Strayer Business College in 1958 with a Degree in Business Administration. He moved from Arlington, VA to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1970. Joe was a credit director with Southern Maryland Electric Co-op for 38 years, until his retirement in 1994.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish, in Bushwood, MD, and he enjoyed gardening and historical research.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gonzaga College High School 19 Eye Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box37 Bushwood, MD 20618.