Gerald Don Schmidt, 72, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee formerly from Ridge, MD.

Gerald was a US Navy veteran and devoted Catholic, and co-coordinated the St. William RCIA program. He was also a devoted loving husband and love to fish. He earned an Associates of Science degree in computer science from College of Southern Maryland in 1986. He retired from the Department of the Navy CNIC in 2017.He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. Fred and Mrs. Kathleen Schmidt, son Stephen Schmidt, and daughter Erika Schmidt. Survivors include his wife Mrs. Elizabeth “Lisa” Schmidt, and sisters Rhonda Stokes and husband Bobby, Cecilia Dishman and husband JC.

The family did receive friends Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. William Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow immediately at 11:00 AM.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery Ridge, MD with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Kidney Foundation