Joseph Wilmer Cusic, “Keefer”, 85, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of Oraville, MD, passed away on June 30, 2022 in Callaway, MD. Born on December 14, 1936 in Oraville, MD, he was the son of the late Annie Gertrude Norris and the late Thomas Wilmer Cusic. Joseph was the loving husband of Mary Long Cusic, whom he married on July 9, 1960 in St. Mary’s Church, Newport, MD. He is survived by his children Tammy M. Weber (Jack) of Leonardtown, MD, Karen A. Miedzinski (Randy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Mary Jo Cooper of Mechanicsville, MD, and David A. Cusic of Leonardtown, MD, six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Joseph was preceded in death by his siblings James Bernard Cusic, Cecilia Wood, Thomas Alton Cusic, Shirley Cusic, Franklin Cusic, Samuel Cusic, and Jean Wathen.

Joseph was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School. He worked in carpentry for Edward Diehl in Mechanicsville, MD for 40 years, retiring in 1994. Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles, crabbing, his favorite flowers (dahlias), and planting and working in the garden.

