Fredric “Fred” Charles Mueller, 79, of Charlotte Hall, MD, formerly of Prince Georges County, passed away on June 28, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born on December 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Fredric William Mueller and Mary K. Taylor Mueller in Baltimore City, Maryland. Fred graduated from Baltimore City College and went on to study liberal arts at the local community college before joining the Army National Guard Reserves. He began his career in Printing and worked for 41 years in the career retiring in 2005 from the Baltimore Sunpapers.

In 1972, Fred met Sharon Strohm and they married in 1972, having recently celebrated 49 years of marriage. They started their family when son Jesse was born in 1975, followed by Joshua in 1978.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, hiking, and working on older model cars. If you had a problem, he was the go-to man. He had tools that were handed down from generation to generation that you would not be able to buy at any store today.

Fred is predeceased by his parents, Frederic William Mueller and Mary Katherine Taylor Mueller. He is also predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Harry Russell Strohm and Rita Rydzewski Strohm.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sharon; two sons, Jesse of Virginia and Joshua of Charlotte Hall; his sister, Carolyn Mueller Mugno of Lutherville, MD and 5 grandchildren, Rafael Rain, River Dallas, Eli Mathias, Corban Justus, and Honey Liora.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services are private.

