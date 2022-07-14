James Ronnie Herbert Sr, 72, of Avenue, Maryland died peacefully July 9, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and children. Known as Ronnie, or as his siblings affectionately called him, “Duck”, he was born October 3, 1949 in Bushwood, MD to the late Joseph Harry and Martha Katherine “Fussy” (Carter) Herbert.

Ronnie met the love of his life, Vivian Young, in their childhood years and after being together for 10 years, they were married January 8, 1982, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Oakley, MD. Ronnie and Vivian spent another 40 years as one, with their five beautiful children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Over the years, Ronnie held jobs as a waterman and a laborer, with most of his years working at Bullock Construction and Schiebel Construction, with whom he retired in 2014. After that, his full-time job became “chasing babies all day”.

Ronnie enjoyed reading, history, watching tv and playing his numbers. He kept dream books and would log different state lotteries into his notebooks. Ronnie was also the family handyman; everyone called on him when they needed work done to their car, furnace fixed or even a ceiling fan installed. But spending time with his grandchildren, who titled him as “Pappy”, is what he loved most.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Martha Herbert; one sister, Agnes “Sissy” Yates and one brother, Francis Herbert.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Vivian Herbert; his children, James “Jamie” Herbert, Jr., Kyra Herbert-Holton (Trent), Leon Herbert, Crystal Herbert (Derrick) and Allen Herbert; grandchildren, Brianna Herbert, Toni Holton, Trey Moore, Kelsey Herbert, Ashlyn Herbert, Trent Holton II, Alayna Herbert, Isaiah Barnes and Naomi Barnes; great-grandchildren, Eli Holton, Nevaeh Moore and Zariah Herbert. He’s also survived by his siblings, Catherine Butler, Joseph Herbert, David Herbert (Linda), Melvin Herbert (Ann), Robert Herbert and John Henry Butler; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 for visitation at 10:00 am, until the service at 11:00 am at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 22598 Oakley Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.