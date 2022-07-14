James Louis Tennison, Sr., 92, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center with his loving family at his side.

He was born on June 17, 1930 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Lawrence Louie Tennison and Mary Shirley Combs Tennison.

Jim is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a graduate of St. Michael’s School. He joined the National Guard in (1950-1957) and served his country for 7 years before his honorable discharge. On December 29, 1951 Jim married his beloved wife, Anne Coyne Tennison at Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, MD. Together they celebrated over 62 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in November 2014. Jim spent his career in the car business, proudly serving Southern Maryland, initially with Ritter Chevrolet and subsequently with Bayside Chevrolet and Toyota. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Capitals. He loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them.

He served on St. Mary’s Nursing Center Board of Directors and Cedar Lane advisory board for many years. He enjoyed volunteering with the St. Vincent DePaul Society for many years. He was a past lector with St. Aloysius and a life member of the church.

He is survived by his children: James L. “Jim” Tennison, Jr. of Hollywood, MD, Lisa Anne Goddard of Rock Hill, SC, and Joseph Edward “Joey” Tennison of Leonardtown, MD; his sister, Mary Lou Hayden of Hollywood, MD; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Lowmiller Tennison of Leonardtown, MD; his grandchildren: Casey Tennison McClure (Jeff), Jason P. Tennison, Joseph Kyle Tennison (Erica), Meghan Goddard Carter (Kevin), Sean M. Goddard and Kayla Hall (David); his great grandchildren: Ryder McClure, Brody James McClure, Carter Downs Gibson, Lillianne Carter, Evelyn Carter, Emery Hall and Hayden Tennison; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Anne, he is also preceded in death by his son, George Patrick Tennison, son-in-law, Michael Coates Goddard; his brother, Joseph Edward Tennison; and his granddaughter, Kaitlin Noelle Tennison.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kayla Hall, Kyle Tennison, Ryder McClure, Jason Tennison, Charlie Hayden and Robert Hayden.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.