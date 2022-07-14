George Earl Hill, 87 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born on February 23, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William R. Hill and Jenny Hoffmeister Hill.

On December 26, 1966, George married the love of his life, Genieva Hannah Hill in Indian Head, MD. They celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in February 2021. He was a skilled carpenter, and jack of all trades. He kept a well landscaped yard and detailed cars. He loved dogs, camping and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler’s football fan.

George is survived by his children, Barbara Jean Miller (Arthur) of Brandywine, MD, Alice Victoria Sams of Lexington Park, MD, Brenda Lee Sydnor of Reading, PA, and Janet Lynn Clark of Leonardtown, MD; his sister, Dorene DeLuca of Pittsburgh, PA, and 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genieva Hannah Hill; his daughter, Joyce Irene Wathen; and eleven siblings.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 N. Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.