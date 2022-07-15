Police Investigating Multiple Burglaries to Lexington Park Businesses

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to the Tobacco Hub located at 46925 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary alarm.

Police arrived on the scene and found broken windows and an open door.

Deputies cleared the building and found no-one inside. A police K9 conducted a track in the area which yielded negative results.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police responded to the Fleet Street Barbershop located at 46921 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the burglary.

Police arrived on the scene and found evidence of a burglary with property destruction.

It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents.

